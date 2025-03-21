Photo: New WWE NXT Stand & Deliver 2025 PLE Poster Revealed

WWE will hold its 2025 NXT Stand & Deliver PLE on Saturday, April 19th, at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

With the highly anticipated event just weeks away, the card has not yet been revealed; however, several top storylines can fill out the show’s lineup.

A new WWE NXT Stand & Deliver 2025 promotional poster featuring NXT Champion Oba Femi, NXT Women’s Champion and Women’s North American Champion Stephanie Vaquer, Jaida Parker, Giulia, Trick Williams and Tony D’Angelo has been released.

You can check out the poster below.