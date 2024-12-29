Photo: New WWE Royal Rumble 2025 PLE Poster Revealed

WWE will hold its 2025 Royal Rumble PLE on Saturday, February 1st, at the Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Although the highly anticipated event is still over a month away, the card is already beginning to take shape, and the main event has already been revealed.

Undisputed WWE Champion “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes will defend his title against “The Prize Fighter” Kevin Owens in a Title Unification Ladder Match, with the Winged Eagle Championship hanging on the ladder.

A new 2025 WWE Royal Rumble PLE promotional poster has been released. It features WWE World Heavyweight Champion “The Ring General” GUNTHER, Kevin Owens, The Usos, Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan, “Dirty” Dominik Mysterio, “The OTC” Roman Reigns, 16-time World Champion John Cena, Rhea Ripley, Drew McIntyre, Solo Sikoa, WWE Women’s Champion Nia Jax, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Bianca Belair and Naomi, LA Knight, Damian Priest, Seth “Freakin” Rollins, Bayley and CM Punk.

You can check out the poster below.