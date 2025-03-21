Photo: New WWE WrestleMania 41 PLE Poster Revealed

WWE will hold its WrestleMania 41 PLE on Saturday, April 19th, and Sunday, April 20th, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.

With the highly anticipated event just weeks away, the card is already starting to take shape. We will see Undisputed WWE Champion “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes defend his title against 16-time World Champion John Cena and World Heavyweight Champion “The Ring General” GUNTHER defend his title against “Main Event” Jey Uso, among others.

A new WWE WrestleMania 41 promotional poster featuring Cody Rhodes and John Cena has been released.

You can check out the poster below.