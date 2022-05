NWA Women’s Champion Kamille and Thom Latimer got married on Saturday, May 21, 2022. The wedding took place in Durham, North Carolina. Kamille announced the news on Instagram. Best wishes to the happy couple.

Kamille defeated Serena Deeb to win the NWA World Women’s Championship at the NWA When Our Shadows Fall event.

Latimer was formerly married to Charlotte Flair, with whom he divorced in 2015.