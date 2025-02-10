Photo: NXT Star Arrives In Nashville For WWE RAW Amid Main Roster Speculation

The road to WWE Elimination Chamber continues on tonight’s episode of Raw, featuring a stacked card and a possible appearance by NXT star Roxanne Perez.

Perez has been a standout in NXT, becoming a two-time NXT Women’s Champion. She made headlines during the 2025 Women’s Royal Rumble by lasting over an hour—setting a new record for the longest time spent in the match.

There has been growing speculation that Perez will be moving to the main roster soon, particularly as she has been feuding with Bayley in NXT and making frequent appearances on the main roster during Raw tapings to continue their rivalry.

Adding to the speculation, Perez posted a photo on Instagram confirming her arrival in Nashville, TN, where Raw is taking place tonight.

While WWE has yet to confirm her involvement in tonight’s show, Perez is set to compete in key upcoming matches:

– Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match vs. Raquel Rodriguez (date TBA)

– Triple Threat Match for the NXT Women’s Championship vs. Giulia (c) & Bayley at NXT Vengeance Day on February 15th

With Elimination Chamber approaching and her ongoing feud with Bayley, all signs point to Perez becoming a full-time addition to Raw or SmackDown in the near future. Fans will be watching closely to see if she makes an appearance tonight.