Photo: NXT’s Ava Attends Golden Globes With The Rock

WWE NXT General Manager Ava attended the Golden Globes last night alongside her father, WWE legend Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. The cast of Emilia Pérez, including Selena Gomez, Zoe Saldana, and others, was also at the show.

At the ceremony, Saldana won Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture, and Emilia Perez has won three awards so far.