Photo Of CM Punk Wearing Tights Again At AEW Rampage Taping

We noted earlier this week how CM Punk posted a Twitter poll for Friday’s AEW Rampage match against Powerhouse Hobbs, asking fans if he should wear the long pants that he wore at All Out, or if he should bring back the trunks he wore in WWE.

In an update, Punk vs. Hobbs was taped on Wednesday night at Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York City, to air during Friday’s two-hour Rampage episode, and it’s been confirmed that Punk brought his tights back. You can click here for full spoilers from the taping.

Punk’s Twitter poll ended with 46,104 total votes with 74% voting for the trunks and 26% voting for the long tights.

Here is a picture from last night and Punk’s twitter poll-

Spoiler alert: Punk dished the long trunks pic.twitter.com/7F8TzOTzck — Diva Incarnate (@NYCDemonD1va) September 23, 2021