Photo of Joey Ryan Working at Disneyland Goes Viral and Has Reportedly Been Fired

Joey Ryan, a former Impact Wrestling star who was accused of sexual assault during the #SpeakingOut campaign in 2020, was recently seen by a fan at the Disneyland theme park in California. On social media, a picture of Ryan working as a handler for the Jungle Cruise attraction quickly ended up going viral on social media.

Ryan has reportedly been fired from his job, per an item on LATimes.com. Ryan apparently held a probationary position at the theme park for roughly three months before the company made the decision to let him go. It was not established, though, that the accusations against him had anything to do with the choice.

Below is an excerpt from the article:

“The theme park’s screening process for potential employees includes a criminal background check, but Disneyland officials said that check did not alert them about the harassment accusations against Meehan, under his stage name, that appeared in social media posts, wrestling fan sites and sports blogs in recent years.”

You can check out the photo of Ryan working at the Disneyland theme park in California below: