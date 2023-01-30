Photo Of Off-Air Happenings After Royal Rumble Ended, Piper Niven On WWE Name Change

– For those who watched the WWE Royal Rumble 2023 pay-per-view on Saturday night, you likely noticed the ring name change for former women’s wrestling star Doudrop. The pro wrestling veteran is now going by her former ring name of Piper Niven. After debuting under her new ring name for the first time in the women’s Royal Rumble match this past weekend, the women’s wrestling star took to social media to comment on the change. “LONG LIVE PIPER NIVEN,” she wrote via her official Twitter page. Check out the tweet below.

LONG LIVE PIPER NIVEN! pic.twitter.com/6a8Zx6Hi9F — Miss Drop 💦 (@DoudropWWE) January 29, 2023

– WWE female referee Jessika Carr shared a photo of the aftermath of the violent attack by Roman Reigns and the rest of The Bloodline, sans Jey Uso, on Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens following the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship showdown between “The Tribal Chief” and “The Prize Fighter” at Saturday’s WWE Royal Rumble 2023 pay-per-view. Check out WWE officials helping Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn to the back after the show ended via the tweet embedded below courtesy of the official Twitter feed of WWE female referee Jessika Carr.