Photo of WWE Security Confiscating Bray Wyatt Sign During SummerSlam

As PWMania.com reported before, WWE had security confiscate at least one fan sign for “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt at Saturday’s SummerSlam pay-per-view. A fan had a Fiend sign that made it on camera during the SummerSlam Kickoff pre-show match between Big E and Baron Corbin. However, security came and confiscated the sign shortly after it was seen on camera.

In an update, a photo has surfaced of security taking the sign from the fan. A correspondent sitting near the fan inside Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas noted that he was not happy about having to hand the sign over, but he did.

Wyatt re-tweeted two photos of the fan sign, which you can see below.

As noted at this link, Wyatt is expected to sign with AEW soon. He was released from his WWE contract on Saturday, July 31, and will become a free agent when the 90-day non-compete clause runs out on Friday, October 29, which is a week before AEW Full Gear on November 6.

Stay tuned for more on Wyatt. Below are the two photos Wyatt re-tweeted, along with a photo of the fan giving the sign to security:

The guy with this sign at Sunmerslam is my hero @WWEBrayWyatt #WeWantWyatt pic.twitter.com/OQa5l0ZPsX — Michael Villa (@VillaMikey) August 21, 2021