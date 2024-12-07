Photo: Omos Attends Power Slap Event Amid Absence From WWE

Since Triple H took over WWE’s main roster creative, Omos’ influence in the company has declined.

According to previous reports, WWE officials believed Omos might be used as a draw, which The Undertaker confirmed on his podcast. After defeating Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 39 in 2023, he has wrestled on a semi-regular basis at live events.

Under Vince McMahon, he frequently worked on television, where he was paired with MVP as manager. Omos’ most recent match came on the April 5th episode of SmackDown, where he participated in the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal.

Prior to that, he worked house shows. While away from WWE, he created a thriving YouTube channel.

Power Slap 10 was held Friday night at the Fontainebleau Las Vegas in Las Vegas, Nevada. Omos, Braun Strowman, and Rey Mysterio attended the event. It’s unknown when WWE will bring back Omos.

