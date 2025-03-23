Photo: Rhea Ripley Reveals New Tattoo

Rhea Ripley has unveiled a striking new addition to her tattoo collection—a portrait of her dog dressed as Art the Clown, the infamous character from the Terrifier horror film franchise.

The tattoo, which blends her love for horror with deep personal meaning, was shared with fans on Instagram, where Ripley opened up about its emotional significance. She explained that her dog entered her life during a particularly transformative and challenging period, becoming a vital source of comfort and support.

“This little doggo came into my life at such an important and emotional time. Very happy she will be a part of me forever… while being dressed as one of my favorite horror character’s 🤡 Thank you @celeste.pain ❤️ BellArt.”

The ink—done by tattoo artist @celeste.pain—features Ripley’s beloved dog in full creepy clown attire, merging sentimentality with Ripley’s well-known dark aesthetic.

Currently, Ripley remains a key player on the road to WrestleMania 41, as she fights to secure a spot in the Women’s World Title match, which already features IYO SKY and Bianca Belair. The tattoo serves as a reminder of the personal strength Ripley brings into the ring, not just as a champion-caliber competitor, but as someone deeply connected to the things—and creatures—that ground her.