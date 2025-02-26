Photo: Ricky Starks And CM Punk Reunite

Ricky Starks, now known as Ricky Saints, and CM Punk are making the most of their WWE careers, having briefly crossed paths in AEW before Punk’s departure in 2023.

Their history dates back to an August 2023 episode of AEW Collision, where Starks challenged CM Punk for the Real World Championship with Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat serving as the special outside enforcer. Punk won the match, and a rematch was planned, but Punk’s backstage altercation with Jack Perry at AEW All In led to his firing, forcing AEW to change creative plans. Instead, Starks ended up facing Bryan Danielson at All Out.

Now both men are thriving in WWE, with Starks set to make his NXT in-ring debut tonight when he teams with Je’Von Evans against Ethan Page & Wes Lee.

Ahead of the match, Punk shared a photo with Starks on his Instagram Stories, highlighting their renewed connection in WWE.

Starks’ move to NXT signals WWE’s investment in him as a major player, while Punk remains a top name on Raw, building towards a likely WrestleMania 41 match.

With both men now under WWE’s banner, fans are already speculating about a potential rematch in the future, this time on a much bigger stage.