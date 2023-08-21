Photo: Rikishi Looking Unrecognizable After Shaving His Head

Rikishi has a new look as he enjoys his retirement from active in-ring performance after a long and successful career.

He started in the business in 1985 and was a member of the Samoan Swat Team from 1986 to 1992. He then went to work for WWE, where he had a variety of gimmicks. Before doing The Sultan gimmick, he was a member of The Headshrinkers from 1992 to 1995.

In 1999, he became the Intercontinental Champion and a member of Too Cool, along with Grand Master Sexy and Scotty 2 Hotty. In 2000, he had the biggest push of his career when he turned heel and ran over Steve Austin with a car, effectively ending Austin’s career as Austin required neck surgery.

He worked for WWE until 2004. Since then, he has made several appearances for WWE. In 2015, he was inducted into the Hall of Fame. He is also The Usos’ father.

Trinity shared this photo with Rikishi and her husband, Jimmy, on her Instagram Story. Rikishi shaved his head bald, as seen below.