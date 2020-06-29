Photo: Roman Reigns Has Tattoo Work Done

Roman Reigns recently underwent another lengthy tattoo session. As noted back in mid-May, Reigns joined Tampa tattoo artist “Samoan Mike” Michael Fatutoa for a long session to get some new ink done on his back, an apparent extension to the Samoan art on his arm. Fatutoa noted on Instagram a few days ago that Reigns joined him for another ink session.

“…true meaning lay deeply rooted in #aiga whom we draw our strength no matter what life throws at us….. thanx for always being a warrior during our long ass sessions… #loveandrespect my uso @romanreigns #alofaatuuso #tatau #samoantattoo #tat #liaifaiva #polynesiantattoo #wwe #inked,” Mike wrote.