Photo: Samir Singh Gets Married

WWE wrestler Samir Singh revealed on Instagram and Twitter that he got married to Indian actress Gurpreet Grewal this week in Vancouver.

Singh took to IG and wrote, “Thank you for making me a better person, while helping me grow mentally and spiritually. You stood by me no matter what the obstacle was and now life just feels so much more better with you in it.”

Gurpreet also commented on tying the knot. She wrote, “I Love You..here’s to all we were…all that we are…and all what we are yet to be!”

You can see their full IG posts below: