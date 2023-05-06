Photo: Santos Escobar Reveals His New LWO Tattoo

Santos Escobar has decided to remember his time in the LWO (Latin World Order) by getting some ink.

Eddie Guerrero founded the LWO faction in WCW. However, WWE has made it an active group once again on television. The group has been a top merchandise seller for WWE, as was previously mentioned.

Escobar, along with Joaquin Wilde, Cruz Del Toro, and Zelina Vega, originally made up the Legado Del Fantasma group. It became the LWO after going as babyfaces in Rey Mysterio’s feud with The Judgment Day (Finn Balor, Damian Priest, Rhea Ripley, and Dominik Mysterio).

Before tonight’s WWE Backlash in Puerto Rico, where Bad Bunny will face Priest in a Street Fight, Escobar took to Twitter this morning to show off his new tattoo of the LWO logo on his hand.

You can check out his new tat below: