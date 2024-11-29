Photo: Sarah Logan And Erik Welcome Newborn Son Into The World

Erik and Valhalla of The War Raiders had plenty to be thankful for on Thanksgiving this year.

On Friday, the WWE duo surfaced on social media to announce that they welcomed their new son to the world on the annual U.S. holiday, as Ezekiel Joseph Rowe was born on November 28, 2024.

The couple took to Instagram today to share a photo of their new bundle of joy.

“We have a son. And he’s perfect in every way. Ezekiel Joseph Rowe, born 11/28/29024,” the post caption read.

Congratulations to the happy WWE couple on this exciting news!