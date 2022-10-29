Photo: Seth Rollins Gets a New Look

Prior to the introduction of his outlandish outfits, Seth Rollins’ persona “The Visionary” had a distinctive hairdo of black and blonde. He wore this style for several years, including his tenure on The Shield, before becoming all-black.

Rollins teased fans with a photo of blonde hair on Friday. Hours later, Rollins was seen in public wearing the same black and purple clothing he wore in his teaser shot, as seen below:

On the October 10 episode of WWE Raw, Rollins won the United States Championship from Bobby Lashley for the second time.

Rollins is currently feuding with Mustafa Ali, who is chasing his championship.