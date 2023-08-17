Photo: Sheamus And Cesaro (Claudio Castagnoli) Reunite

There have been numerous tag teams, but only a few have left an impression on fans and had a memorable run together.

One of them was the Bar, Sheamus and Cesaro (Claudio Castagnoli). The tag team was known as a hard-hitting duo who achieved success under the WWE banner.

They won four RAW Tag Team Championships and one SmackDown Tag Team Championship. They feuded from July to September 2016 before being forced to be a tag team by then-RAW General Manager Mick Foley in a Best of Seven series.

The tag team split-up in April 2019 after Sheamus suffered an injury and Cesaro was drafted to Raw.

Today, Cesaro is the face of the ROH brand as the ROH World Heavyweight champion, while Sheamus is still used on WWE television on the SmackDown brand.

They recently reunited, as seen below: