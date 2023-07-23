Photo: Shotzi Debuts New Look After Cutting Her Hair

Shotzi got over as a babyface in WWE NXT by making a cool entrance with a helmet and tank, both of which she lost when she turned heel on the main roster. She regained it, however, when she turned babyface and recently underwent another character change.

Shotzi shaved her head last week on SmackDown to continue her program with Bayley after Bayley cut off a large chunk of Shotzi’s hair. Before shaving her head, Shotzi cut a backstage promo about how she is the only one who controls her.

She revealed on social media after the show that she cut her hair to support her sister, Shawnee, who is battling Cholangiocarcinoma, a type of cancer that develops in the slender tubes that carry digestive fluid bile.

Fortunately, Shawnee’s cancer was discovered early on. She is still fighting it with chemotherapy and has had surgery to remove the cancer.

Shotzi debuted her new look in a triple threat match with Charlotte Flair and Women’s Champion Asuka at Saturday’s WWE live event, as seen below. Click here for complete WWE live event results from Saturday night.