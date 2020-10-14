Photo: Sonya Deville And Mandy Rose Reunite

Sonya Deville shared a new photo with Mandy Rose on Instagram this week. She wrote the following as the caption and said they have reunited:

“Nothin can stop us, we all the way up. And Mandy apologized so we good [sunglasses emoji] #webackbitches #besties #resolved”

Rose beat Deville in a No DQ Loser Leaves WWE match at SummerSlam in August, and Deville has been off TV ever since. Rose was drafted to RAW this week but there’s no word on when Deville will be back.

Here is the full post from Deville’s Instagram-