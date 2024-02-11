Photo: Stephanie McMahon And Triple H Visit Veterans

Stephanie McMahon has kept a low profile since leaving WWE, especially since her father has recently made headlines.

Stephanie announced in 2023 that she was no longer with the company in an executive role, having resigned as WWE’s Chairwoman and co-CEO, after Vince was voted back to the Board of Directors before agreeing to be acquired by Endeavor, which has since merged with the UFC to form the TKO Holdings Group.

Following the allegations made against him in a lawsuit by former WWE employee Janel Grant, Vince resigned from all of his roles at TKO, including TKO Executive Chairman and TKO Board of Directors, effectively ending his tenure. Stephanie may return to the company now that her father has left permanently.

Stephanie and Triple H shared dinner with some combat heroes, as shown below. It was established by the Catch A Lift Fund, a non-profit organization.