Photo: Street Profits Wear Kobe Bryant Jersey Numbers On RAW

Last night’s RAW episode featured a 2-on-2 basketball game between The Viking Raiders and RAW Tag Team Champions The Street Profits and while that hasn’t gone over with fans as WWE would have hoped, Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins are receiving positive feedback for their tributes to NBA legend Kobe Bryant, who passed away back in January. Dawkins wore a jersey with Kobe’s #24 while Ford wore a jersey with Kobe’s #8.

You can see Ford’s “MAMBA MENTALITY” tweet below, which is a reference to Bryant, along with video from the game, which ended 74-2: