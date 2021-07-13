Photo: Taz Posts His First Photoshoot From 1986

Taz went viral on Twitter this week after posting a photo from his first-ever photo shoot. Trained by WWE Hall of Famer Johnny Rodz, Taz first debuted back in 1986, and had his first significant run as Kid Krush in 1987, for the WWC promotion in Puerto Rico. He revealed a photo from his first shoot, done at Cambridge Studios in Queens, where his aunt worked.

He wrote-

“I don’t these were ever seen to public, my first ever photo shoot (Cambridge Studios, Queens NY). My aunt worked at the studio I got a slight discount, still had to save for a couple of weeks! Haha #KidKrush”

Taz noted in a follow-up tweet that the photo was taken in 1986, just a few weeks before his very first match.

The photo can be seen below-

