Photo: The Dudley Boyz Reunite With Spike Dudley

After several years apart, the Dudley Boyz (Bubba Ray and D-Von) recently reunited with Spike Dudley.

Throughout their careers, D-Von and Bubba won several tag team titles in various promotions. Spike was with them for some of those years, including in ECW, WWE, and TNA Wrestling.

For good reason, the Dudley Boyz are one of the most legendary tag teams of all time. They were successful in every promotion they competed in. They also had some memorable matches, such as their TLC matches against The Hardys and Edge & Christian.

D-Von Dudley took to Twitter to share a photo with Bubba Ray and Spike Dudley. He captioned the photo as follows:

“The boyz reunited again for the first time in about 7 years Bubba, spike, and D’Von the Dudley boyz!!! #ecw.”

D-Von Dudley and Bubba Ray Dudley split up in 2016, with D-Von staying with WWE to transition into a producer and Bubba Ray joining ROH.