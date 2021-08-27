Photo: The IIconics Now Known As The IInspiration

Former WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions The IIconics are officially now known as The IInspiration on the indies. Jessica McKay (fka Billie Kay) and Cassie Lee (fka Peyton Royce) announced on Twitter today that The IInspiration Tour will be coming soon.

No other details were announced, but it was noted that dates and cities for the tour will be announced soon. It’s been rumored that there might be interest in The IIconics from Impact Wrestling or AEW, where Lee’s husband Shawn Spears works, but there’s no word yet on which promotions they will be working with for this upcoming tour.

McKay and Lee were both signed by WWE in April 2015, and then released on April 15 of this year. You can see their Twitter announcements below-

Finally, IInspiration returns to professional wrestling. Cassie Lee and Jessie McKay present The IInspiration Tour ✨

Dates and cities to be announced soon 💋 pic.twitter.com/ml7BIqxlv6 — Cassie Lee (@CassieLee) August 27, 2021