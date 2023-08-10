Photo: The Judgment Day Featured On WWE Payback 2023 Poster

The Judgment Day is featured on the 2023 WWE Payback Premium Live Event promotional poster.

WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H revealed the official Payback poster, which features Finn Balor, Damien Priest, WWE NXT North American Champion Dominik Mysterio, and WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley.

“On September 2, live from Pittsburgh… Payback is coming. #WWEPayback @peacock @WWENetwork,” Triple H wrote.

On the poster, the scales of justice are drawn under Ripley’s eye. Ripley then retweeted the poster with the scales emoji and captioned the post, “The Judgment Day runs #WWEPayback [justice scales emoji]”

The 2023 WWE Payback Premium Live Event is set to take place on Saturday, September 2 from the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, PA during Labor Day Weekend.

The Payback promotional poster is available below, along with the aforementioned tweets: