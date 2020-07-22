Photo: Tommy Dreamer Poses With Ex-WWE Stars At Impact Taping, Says “It’s About To Get Real”

Impact Wrestling producer, talent and creative team member Tommy Dreamer took to Twitter this week and shared a photo with several of the recently released WWE Superstars who have joined the company. Dreamer tweeted after last night’s Impact episode on AXS TV and commented on the former WWE Superstars taking advantage of an opportunity. He warned that things are about to get real. The photo includes Dreamer, EC3, Brian Myers (Curt Hawkins), Heath Miller (Heath Slater), Eric Young, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson.

“Opportunity came a knocking and they kicked the FN door in,” Dreamer wrote. “It’s about to get real.”

The photo shows everyone giving the middle finger to the camera, except for Anderson, who makes a statement with another gesture. The former WWE Superstars were released as a part of the company-wide cuts brought on by COVID-19 back in mid-April. They all became free agents last week after their 90-day non-compete clauses expired. EC3, Miller, EY, Gallows and Anderson had roles at Saturday’s Slammiversary pay-per-view, and on last night’s Impact TV episode. Myers did not appear at the pay-per-view but a new “coming soon” vignette for his arrival aired during last night’s show on AXS.

You can see Dreamer’s full tweet below: