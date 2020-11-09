Photo: Torrie Wilson Shows Off Her Bikini Body; Still In Great Shape At 45 Years Old

View this post on Instagram

. Swipe ⬅️. . 3 SIMPLE CORE STRENGTHENING MOVES – that you can do ANYWHERE. . Resistance comes in many forms. One of my favorites is a long resistance band. 🙌🏼 . If you are a beast. That’s not a question it’s a statement, because you ARE.. . Try adding these 3 exercises into the end of your workout today. OR just tie a band up in the living room & push yourself to get that core working. . 3 rounds to Failure. That means push until you feelin the burn & don’t kid yourself.🤪💪🏽👊🏽 . @fit.tensity