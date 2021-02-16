Photo: Triple H And Bad Bunny After WWE 247 Championship Win

Triple H took to Twitter last night to comment on new WWE 24/7 Champion Bad Bunny.

As noted, last night’s RAW featured a backstage segment where Damian Priest helped the rapper win the 24/7 Title from Akira Tozawa, who had just captured the title from R-Truth. Triple H made a post-show tweet that includes his trademark “The Point” pose.

He wrote-

“A #RoyalRumble moment, an upcoming #SNL appearance and now @wwe #247Champion… @sanbenito has been a busy man. #ThePoint #WWERaw”

Bad Bunny has been training in the ring at the WWE Performance Center, and is rumored to team with Priest to face The Miz and John Morrison at WrestleMania 37. There is no word on if he will bring the WWE 24/7 Title with him to SNL this coming weekend, but he continues to bring exposure to the WWE product, and customers to WWE Shop.