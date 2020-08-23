Photo: Triple H Congratulates Damian Priest On Championship Win

As noted, tonight’s WWE NXT “Takeover: XXX” event saw Damian Priest win the vacant NXT North American Title by winning a Ladder Match over Cameron Grimes, Bronson Reed, Johnny Gargano and The Velveteen Dream. Triple H took to Twitter after the show and congratulated Priest on his first title win with the company.

“It’s good to be the champ. Congratulations to the NEW @WWENXT North American Champion, @ArcherOfInfamy! #ThePoint #NXTTakeOver,” Triple H wrote.

The photo Triple H included was taken next to the hot tub that we saw in a backstage segment on Takeover, where Priest joined his two female friends for a celebration.