Photo: Triple H Sends Custom WWE Championship To LA Dodgers

Triple H is sending a custom WWE Title belt to the Los Angeles Dodgers for their MLB World Series win. The Game took to Twitter today and shared a photo of the belt. He congratulated Mookie Betts, Clayton Kershaw and the rest of the Dodgers on becoming the 2020 World Series champions.

He wrote:

“LA is the #CityofChampions! Congratulations to @mookiebetts @claytonkersh22 and the @Dodgers on their #WorldSeries victory. Make some room in the trophy case for this @WWE title!”

Here is a photo of the title-