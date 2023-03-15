Photo: Trish Stratus Looking In Great Shape Ahead Of WWE WrestleMania Match

Trish Stratus is returning for another match, which will be featured on the WWE WrestleMania Goes Hollywood card.

Stratus, along with Lita, Molly Holly, Victoria, Mickie James, and others, is a pioneer of what fans see today in women’s wrestling. She paved the way for the current generation of wrestlers by demonstrating that female talent could compete in the ring alongside men.

Stratus last competed in a match at the 2019 SummerSlam event in Toronto, where Charlotte Flair defeated her.

At WrestleMania, Stratus, Becky Lynch, and Lita will face Bayley, Dakota Kai, and IYO Sky in a six-woman tag team match. It is still being determined whether the match will take place on April 1 or April 2.

The WWE Hall of Famer is looking in great shape for the match, as seen below: