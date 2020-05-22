Photo: Two Impact Wrestling Stars Get Married

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

Impact Wrestling Superstars Kimber Lee and Zachary Wentz got married on Thursday. The two both took to Twitter on Thursday night, confirming their marriage.

Lee debuted with Impact Wrestling on May 12th. She previously worked as Abbey Laith in NXT. Wentz is a member of the Rascalz and has been with the company since 2017.

Several wrestling talents, including Sonny Kiss, Joey Janela, and Madison Rayne all took to Twitter to react to the news.

