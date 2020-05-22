Photo: Two Impact Wrestling Stars Get Married

Impact Wrestling Superstars Kimber Lee and Zachary Wentz got married on Thursday. The two both took to Twitter on Thursday night, confirming their marriage.
JUST MARRIED!!!!
Mr. and Mrs. Green!!!!!@Kimber_Lee90 pic.twitter.com/SeETPgsIF5
— Zachary Wentz (@zachary_wentz) May 22, 2020
Officially Mrs. Green 💜💚 @zachary_wentz pic.twitter.com/xJafYmMd2R
— Kimber Lee ⓥ (@Kimber_Lee90) May 22, 2020
Lee debuted with Impact Wrestling on May 12th. She previously worked as Abbey Laith in NXT. Wentz is a member of the Rascalz and has been with the company since 2017.
Several wrestling talents, including Sonny Kiss, Joey Janela, and Madison Rayne all took to Twitter to react to the news.
Congratulations! 💕🥰🎉
— ☀️Sonny Kiss☀️ (@SonnyKissXO) May 22, 2020
Congrats
— “The Bad Boy” Joey Janela (@JANELABABY) May 22, 2020
CONGRATS YOU TWO!!! 💐🥂
— Madison Rayne (@MadisonRayne) May 22, 2020
Congrats!
— ROCKY ROMERO🇵🇷 (@azucarRoc) May 22, 2020
Who knew The Rascalz cleaned up so well ?!? BIGGEST CONGRATS to @zachary_wentz & @Kimber_Lee90 on their wedding today !! What a beautiful day 💚 pic.twitter.com/xICJ6SFdkw
— LL Cool Trey (@TheTreyMiguel) May 22, 2020
Dope! Congratulations!!
— Proud~N~Powerful Ortiz (@Ortiz_Powerful) May 22, 2020
Congratulations to you both, @Kimber_Lee90 you're a Queen, so beautiful and kind. Zach you a mess but we all love you! Frfr I wish you all the love and happiness God has to offer! 💚 https://t.co/iaSaiVwJQX
— Big Swole 💪🏾 (@SwoleWorld) May 22, 2020
So happy for you two!!! Congratulations @zachary_wentz and @Kimber_Lee90 ❤️💍 https://t.co/ddl0pa1s0F
— Wera Loca (@TheTayaValkyrie) May 21, 2020