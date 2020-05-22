Photo: Two Impact Wrestling Stars Get Married

Impact Wrestling Superstars Kimber Lee and Zachary Wentz got married on Thursday. The two both took to Twitter on Thursday night, confirming their marriage.

Lee debuted with Impact Wrestling on May 12th. She previously worked as Abbey Laith in NXT. Wentz is a member of the Rascalz and has been with the company since 2017.

Several wrestling talents, including Sonny Kiss, Joey Janela, and Madison Rayne all took to Twitter to react to the news.

Congrats — “The Bad Boy” Joey Janela (@JANELABABY) May 22, 2020

CONGRATS YOU TWO!!! 💐🥂 — Madison Rayne (@MadisonRayne) May 22, 2020

Who knew The Rascalz cleaned up so well ?!? BIGGEST CONGRATS to @zachary_wentz & @Kimber_Lee90 on their wedding today !! What a beautiful day 💚 pic.twitter.com/xICJ6SFdkw — LL Cool Trey (@TheTreyMiguel) May 22, 2020