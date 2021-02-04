Photo: Tyler Reks Transitions Into Woman Named Gabbi Tuft

Former WWE Superstar Tyler Reks (Gabe Tuft) has transitioned to a woman named Gabbi Tuft.

It was announced today that Tuft will explain who he really is and detail his transgender story on Friday’s episode of Extra TV, which airs in syndication. Gabe is making the transition with full support from his wife, Priscilla Tuft. Tuft began building to the reveal on Instagram a few weeks back, which came after he cut off his signature dreadlocks.

Reks made his pro wrestling debut back in 2007, and later signed to a WWE developmental contract in January 2008, starting out with Florida Championship Wrestling, what later became WWE NXT. Reks left WWE in August 2012.

Stay tuned for more on Tuft’s transition. You can see a photo of the new look below, along with the full press release and some of the related Instagram posts from the past several weeks: