Photo: Updated Look At The New WWE HQ

After decades at Titan Towers, WWE has been constructing a new headquarters in Stamford, Connecticut, for the past few years.

The initial wave of employees was supposed to move into the new building in March, but that date was postponed earlier this month until after WrestleMania 39. More than 800 employees can be accommodated in the 400,000 square foot building.

Michael Monteforte, the corporate trainer for WWE, posted a picture of the new structure on his Instagram page. Over a raised courtyard where staff members can get fresh air and take a break from the grind of working at the company, there are two large company logos.

The Endeavor Group officially announced on the Monday following WrestleMania that it had purchased WWE and intended to combine it with the UFC to form a new company.

The corporate positions held by Vince McMahon, WWE CEO Nick Khan, and UFC President Dana White will all remain unchanged. By the end of this year, the transaction should be finished.

You can check out Monteforte’s post below: