Photo/Video: New WWE United States Championship Look, MVP vs. Apollo Crews Announced

MVP revealed the new WWE United States Title belt design during tonight’s RAW episode. You can see a photo and video of the new look below. MVP also announced that he will be challenging champion Apollo Crews for the title at WWE’s “The Horror Show at Extreme Rules” pay-per-view. Crews did not appear on tonight’s RAW to sell last week’s attack by Bobby Lashley, which came after MVP’s non-title win.
WWE’s 2020 “The Horror Show at Extreme Rules” pay-per-view takes place on July 19 from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL. Below is the updated card:
WWE Title Match
Dolph Ziggler vs. Drew McIntyre (c)
Ziggler to reveal stipulation at Extreme Rules.
RAW Women’s Title Match
WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Sasha Banks vs. Asuka (c)
SmackDown Women’s Title Match
Nikki Cross vs. WWE Women’s Tag Team and SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley (c)
WWE United States Title Match
MVP vs. Apollo Crews (c)
Wyatt Swamp Fight
WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman vs. Bray Wyatt
Eye For An Eye Match
Rey Mysterio vs. Seth Rollins
