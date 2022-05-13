PHOTO: WWE Clash At The Castle Poster With RAW & SmackDown Stars

The promotional poster for WWE Clash At The Castle has been revealed with Drew McIntyre, Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, Bianca Belair, Edge, Becky Lynch and Cody Rhodes.

WWE announced details on the hotel/fan experience packages today. You can find full details and a FAQ at this link. The packages go on sale next Tuesday 5/17. The Ticketmaster pre-sale begins the following day, Wednesday 5/18 and then the general on-sale begins Friday 5/20.

WWE Clash At The Castle will take place on Saturday 11/3 from the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales. Here is the new poster-