Photo: WWE ID Men’s And Women’s Championship Belts

In October, WWE introduced WWE ID, a new program designed to create a pathway for independent wrestlers to join the company.

As part of the program, select wrestlers will become WWE ID prospects, and several renowned wrestling schools have received WWE ID designation, including: Booker T’s Reality of Wrestling, Cody Rhodes’ Nightmare Factory, and Seth Rollins’ Black and Brave Wrestling Academy.

In a recent reveal, Triple H showcased the newly designed men’s and women’s WWE ID Championship belts, highlighting WWE’s commitment to spotlighting emerging talent from the independent wrestling scene.

The WWE ID program aims to identify, train, and develop the next generation of superstars, bridging the gap between the independent circuit and WWE’s global platform.