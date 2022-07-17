Photo: WWE Logo Added to New Headquarters Building

Former WWE employee and co-author of the original WWE Encyclopedia Kevin Sullivan noted on Twitter that the company’s new headquarters in downtown Stamford, Connecticut, now features the WWE logo.

This is the most recent sign that WWE is getting closer to relocating from Titan Tower, their home since the 1980s, to the new building .

By the fourth quarter of 2022, WWE hopes to have everything under one roof after moving the company there in stages. WWE plans to sell Titan Tower after the relocation is finished.

You can check out photos of the new WWE HQ below: