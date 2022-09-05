Photo: WWE Referee and Former WWE Star Get Married

On September 4th, WWE referee Daphanie LaShaunn, also known as Aja Perera, and former WWE star Leon Ruffin, better known as Leon Ruff, made the announcement that they are now married.

After the ceremony, LaShaunn posted a picture of the two of them together on her Twitter account. She wrote the following in the caption:

“I married my soulmate in the rain today. The best night of my life. I’m a whole wife, y’all!!!!!”

I married my soulmate in the rain today. The best night of my life. I’m a whole wife, y’all!!!!!❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/C043aU6z0N — Daphanie LaShaunn💅🏾✨🦓 (@RefAjaWWE) September 5, 2022

They previously announced their engagement in November 2020. Congratulations to the newlyweds.

LaShaunn is a main roster referee. Following his accomplishments in EVOLVE, Leon signed a contract with WWE in 2019. The highlight of his career was undoubtedly when he defeated Johnny Gargano to win the NXT North American Championship and then held onto it for 25 days. Before Ruff’s release in August 2021, he competed in a triple threat match at NXT TakeOver: WarGames in 2020, where he was defeated by Gargano and lost the title to him once again.

As of right now, Ruffin is active in the independent scene, and he has been featured on AEW programming going all the way back to May.