Photo: WWE Referee Jessika Carr Shows Off Her Physical Transformation With Inspirational Message

WWE referee Jessika Carr shared the following via Instagram:

“I’ve had incredible momentum with changing some things up under the guidance of my nutrition coach @mrs.deyampert the past month or so.

I wore this dress to my tryout when I was at my leanest in 2017. When I was in that chapter of life, I didn’t know how fuel my body, diet properly or train effectively.

After my tryout I really struggled again with my weight and figuring out what worked for me long term. I gained 25-30 lbs in the following years and just didn’t understand how to fix it.

I never fit into this dress after that time in my life, until today, 6 years later. I always wanted to fit back in it because I just felt like a boss babe. I’m not even to my end goal and we are already back in.

There was a time when I couldn’t lift this past my hips. I’m just so thrilled, grateful and excited to push for more. 🩵🥺💪🏻”