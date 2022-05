WWE has released the bracket for the inaugural NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament, which kicks off on tonight’s show. The winner will receive a shot at the NXT Women’s Championship whenever they want.

The first round matches are: Nikkita Lyons vs. Arianna Grace, Fallon Henley vs. Sloane Jacobs, Roxanne Perez vs. Kiana James, Lash Legend vs. Tatum Paxley.

Below is the full bracket-