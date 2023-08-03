Photo: WWE Reveals Shotzi’s New Look

Shotzi’s profile page on WWE’s website has been updated.

Shotzi recently shaved her head on SmackDown, and WWE have worked it into her storyline with Damage CTRL. The truth is that she decided to shave her head after being inspired by her sister, who is fighting cancer.

Shotzi is not scheduled for SummerSlam, but she has been wrestling in live events.

On a related issue, a fundraiser has been set up to assist Shotzi’s sister with her medical expenditures. So far, little over $20,000 of the $30,000 goal has been raised. You can learn more about the fundraising by clicking here.

You can check out her updated WWE profile picture below: