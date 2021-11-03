Photo: WWE To Send Custom Championship To World Series Champions The Atlanta Braves

WWE is sending a custom title belt to the Atlanta Braves for their 2021 MLB World Series win over the Houston Astros on Tuesday night.

WWE took to Twitter today and congratulated Jorge Soler, Austin Riley and the rest of the Braves organization on their World Series win.

“Congratulations to @solerpower12, @austinriley1308 & the entire @Braves organization on an incredible #WorldSeries victory. Enjoy this custom #WWETitle for the celebration! #BattleATL,” WWE wrote.

WWE Shop has also released custom Braves side plates for $99.99. You can purchase the Braves replica with side plates package for $519.99. These are officially licensed MLB merchandise items.