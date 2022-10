The WrestleMania 40 logo was revealed Sunday night at the Wells Fargo Center, just prior to the start of WWE Extreme Rules.

The logo incorporates the Philadelphia Eagles’ colors, and the roman numerals have returned. Vince McMahon removed the roman numerals several years ago because he felt they made the WrestleMania event sound out of date.

WrestleMania 40 will take place on April 6 and 7 at Lincoln Financial Field.