Photos: Alicia Fox Gets Engaged to Be Married

Alicia Fox is planning to take the next step in her relationship and be married.

Recent posts on her fiance’s Instagram reveal that he and the former WWE star have recently confirmed their engagement. Fox’s fiancée, who is known as “Fitz” on his social media platforms, is a musician who has played with both Darkhorse Saloon and Majestic Mother.

After gaining experience in the developmental territories Ohio Valley Wrestling and Florida Championship Wrestling, Fox began her career with WWE and worked there for over a decade. In 2008, she was pushed to the main roster and given the role of Vickie Guerrero and Edge’s wedding planner during one of the company’s main event programs.

The following year, she began competing as part of the main roster for the ECW brand’s wrestling division. Her first opportunity to win gold occurred in 2009 at WWE Hell in a Cell, when she faced Mickie James in a challenge for the Divas Championship. She defeated Gail Kim, Eve Torres, and Maryse to win the Divas Championship for the first time in June 2010, at the Fatal 4-Way pay-per-view event.

Later on, Fox joined forces with the Bella Twins in order to get involved in a feud with Team BAD (consisting of Sasha Banks, Naomi, and Tamina) and Team PCB (consisting of Paige, Charlotte Flair, and Becky Lynch) in 2015.

2019 marked the end of Fox’s career with WWE. The last time Fox competed in wrestling was in January of this year, when she appeared in the Women’s Royal Rumble bout as a surprise entrant.

Congratulations to the happy couple!