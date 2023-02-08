Photos and Official Update on Jerry Lawler’s Condition Following Stroke

As PWMania.com previously reported, Jerry “The King” Lawler was hospitalized following a “serious medical episode,” which was later determined to be a stroke.

Lawler’s official Instagram account issued the following statement, along with photos, on Wednesday afternoon.

“Update on Jerry: Jerry had a massive Stroke on monday afternoon in ft. myers Florida. He is stable now in a Ft. Myers hospital and now able to walk and groom himself. His speech is limited, but he will regain a full recovery with rehabilitation. He thanks all of his friends, family & fans for the continued prayers and looks forward to seeing everyone and getting back to work in the near future. Jerry received a nice visit with long time friend, Jimmy Hart today.”