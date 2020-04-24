Photos And Videos: HHH 25TH Anniversary Celebration On Tonight’s Smackdown

This week’s WWE SmackDown on FOX episode closed with the 25th Anniversary Celebration for WWE Hall of Famer Triple H.
The segment ran for almost 30 minutes and featured WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels joining The Game in the ring for a look back at his career, with lots of comedy. They received video calls from Stephanie McMahon plus WWE Hall of Famers “Road Dogg” BG James and Ric Flair. The segment ended after a special appearance by WWE Chairman Vince McMahon. Vince did some comedy on Shawn and Triple H, but serious and said he loves his son-in-law. The segment ended after Vince turned the lights off in the Performance Center, kicking DX out of his arena as the sound of crickets echoed out.
The time shown on Triple H’s phone during the video call with Stephanie indicated that the show did not air live. It looks like SmackDown aired on a tape delay of 1 hour or 1 hour and 20 minutes this week. Below are several shots from tonight’s big show-closing segment:
